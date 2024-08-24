Akhilesh Yadav supports Mayawati over BJP MLA’s statement in UP

A statement by a BJP MLA over support by the party to Mayawati government in the past has irked both BSP President Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief and they have joined seeking action against the leader.

However, suddenly Akhilesh Yadav’s support to Mayawati and the BSP chief’s reciprocal gratitude towards him are being linked to the by-elections and future politics.

During a debate in a private news channel on Friday , BJP MLA Rajesh Chaudhary had said that Mayawati had become the Chief Minister for the first time only with the support of BJP. “We created them and this was our mistake,” he commented.

Rajesh Choudhury is BJP MLA from Mant assembly segment in Mathura district. He further said that she has been the most corrupt Chief Minister of the state till date.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has raised objection to the statement and demanded action against the BJP MLA regarding the remarks made by him on BSP supremo Mayawati.

He wrote on social media that the indecent words spoken by a BJP MLA from UP towards a former woman Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh shows how much bitterness the BJP people have towards women, and especially for those coming from the deprived and exploited society.

“Differences have their place in politics but no one has the right to destroy a woman’s dignity. The BJP is saying that we made a mistake by making her the Chief Minister, this is also an insult to public opinion in a democratic country, and alleging, without any basis, that she was the most corrupt Chief Minister, is highly objectionable. There should be a defamation case against the BJP MLA for this statement given publicly,” he said.

By giving patronage to such MLAs, Akhilesh Yadav said, the BJP was deeply hurting the honour and dignity of women. ”If BJP does not immediately take disciplinary action against such people, then it should be accepted that this is not the personal opinion of any one MLA but of the entire BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayawati has expressed her gratitude towards Akhilesh Yadav by commenting on social media.

She said that the party is grateful to a BJP MLA from Mathura for acknowledging the truth about the BSP chief.

“The party feels that this BJP MLA is no longer respected in the BJP. That is why he wants to come into the limelight by making baseless statements about the BSP chief, which is very unfortunate.

Whereas BJP should take strict action against him and if he is mentally ill then he should be treated, otherwise it would not be wrong to say that there is a conspiracy of BJP behind this,” she said.

Mayawati said if BJP does not take any strict action against its MLA then the people will definitely give a befitting reply to this by getting his deposit forfeited in the next assembly elections and also in the 10 by-elections currently being held.