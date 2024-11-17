Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP’s internal survey shows party losing all 9 seats in by-polls

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav fiercely attacked the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday, claiming that the BJP’s internal survey indicates the party is losing all nine seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections on November 20.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP conspired to postpone the elections in the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya after the internal survey of the party showed that it is losing ground.

Addressing an election meeting in the Katehari assembly constituency on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav said the elections were initially scheduled for November 13, coinciding with the festival period when many people return home. He claimed that voters, who had come for the holidays, were determined to vote against the BJP, and the party realised its defeat. As a result, he alleged, the BJP postponed the elections to November 20.

Advertisement

The SP President praised the students of Prayagraj for their unrelenting protests for jobs and employment opportunities, which forced the Yogi government to step back and accept their demands.

He said that those who gave the slogan ‘One Nation, One Election’ are now unable to even conduct a single examination, despite promising to hold record examinations.

Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over the death of children in Jhansi, calling such incidents tragic in today’s time. He questioned why the government should only be alert when children are involved.

Taking a jibe at CM Yogi, Akhilesh said that the Chief Minister is already scared. He added that with the elections nearing, CM Yogi appears to be confused and frustrated.

On the slogan ‘Batoge to Katoge’, Akhilesh Yadav said that this was the language of the British, who had a habit of dividing and ruling. He claimed that now CM Yogi is following in their footsteps. The SP President added that he is waiting for positive thoughts from the CM. “Our saints remain silent, but here everything is upside down. Our Chief Minister says that a person becomes a saint not by clothes, but by thoughts”.