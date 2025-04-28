President confers Padma Awards 2025; Osamu Suzuki, Sushil Kumar Modi honoured posthumously

President Droupadi Murmu presented four Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, held at the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Monday.

Gokul Chandra Das was awarded the Padma Shri in the field of Art. He is a widely recognized artist across India and other countries for pioneering the global presence of the percussion instrument Dhak. He has introduced Dhak to women across the world and has performed with legends like Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Zakir Hussain, and many others.

The Padma Vibhushan was conferred posthumously upon Osamu Suzuki in the field of Trade and Industry. Suzuki dedicated himself to the development of the automotive industry, demonstrating exceptional leadership and initiative. Through his collaboration with Indian stakeholders, he helped create over one million jobs in India across Maruti Suzuki, parts manufacturers, sales and service outlets, and transportation companies.

The Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs was awarded posthumously to Sushil Kumar Modi. As the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, who also held the finance portfolio, he played an important role in the introduction of GST in India. He contributed immensely to the state’s development and was credited with effective fiscal management, ushering in a period of stability. Modi was also actively involved in many social causes.

In the field of Literature and Education, the Padma Shri was awarded to Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, a Vedic scholar and astrologer known for his notable contributions to preserving Indian values and heritage. He has worked extensively to promote Vedic learning across the country.

Hriday Narayan Dikshit also received the Padma Shri in the same field. A renowned thinker, philosopher, and social worker, Dikshit is known for his contributions to public service, education, social work, literature, and philosophy. His works reflect his intellectual insights and commitment to social and political discourse.

The Padma Shri in the field of Art was presented to Nirmala Devi, who has made extraordinary contributions to the preservation and global promotion of Sujni craft. Her intricate and artistic embroidery work has been displayed in museums in Bihar, Mumbai, and London, showcasing the rich heritage of Sujni embroidery.

For achievements in Culinary Arts, Dr K Damodaran was awarded the Padma Shri. A renowned chef with a doctorate in hotel management and catering technology, he played a key role in implementing the mid-day meal scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Bheru Singh Chouhan was bestowed with the Padma Shri in the field of Art. A folk artist associated with the traditional folk music and cultural heritage of Malwa for over 50 years, his performances have promoted social awareness on issues such as social equality, women’s education, and girl child empowerment. Through folk storytelling of legendary saints, he has spread awareness among rural communities about social reforms.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, along with many Union Ministers and other dignitaries. The Padma Awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial on Tuesday morning.