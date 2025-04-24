SP, BSP support govt action after Pahalgam terror attack

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have wholeheartedly supported the government’s action following the Pahalgam terror attack and appealed to political parties not to derive political advantage from the prevailing situation.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the entire nation stands with the government on matters of security. “The Pahalgam terror attack is a failure of the intelligence system. Why didn’t they take a lesson from earlier incidents?” he asked.

He said that even in this time of grief, the BJP people are circulating animated posters on social media. People associated with airlines are also taking advantage of the incident by hiking ticket fares. These people are also looking for opportunities in the midst of a tragedy. We want terrorism to be eradicated from its roots.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said, “The attack on tourists in Pahalgam is a very tragic incident, and we stand with the government on this issue. The central government should take strict action against the terrorists.”

The SP president claimed that the BJP cannot absolve itself of responsibility for this attack. Had it taken lessons earlier, such an incident could have been averted, he added.

He said terrorists have no religion, and their sole aim is to trigger panic, which has triggered anger across the country.

Akhilesh Yadav said that instead of spending money on propaganda, the BJP government should have enhanced the country’s security. No party should derive political advantage from such incidents, he added.

The SP president further said, “I repeat once again that the youth of the country are not in favour of the Agniveer scheme. A confirmed job should be assured, and the budget should reflect that. The government has taken five decisions against Pakistan—we support them, and if needed, the government should take even more rigorous decisions.”

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati, in a couple of social media posts on Thursday, said, “The brutal massacre of tourists by Pakistan-supported terrorists in Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination in Kashmir, has shocked the entire nation. The lack of security at such a crucial place during the peak tourist season has triggered widespread anger and resentment among the people. This highlights the need for greater accountability on the part of the government.”

She further said, “At this time, restoring public trust and focusing on the steps taken by the central government is more important than engaging in party politics or making accusations over an incident that concerns national security. The government must ensure that every possible measure is taken to prevent such a painful incident from recurring anywhere in the country.”