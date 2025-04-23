Akhilesh questions BJP on security lapses at tourist destination in Pahalgam

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP’s advertisement on the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in J&K terming it childish. He said the ruling party’s condolences for those who lost their lives and their families are zero.

“Even if the BJP removes this advertisement, it will never be forgiven for this sinful move. The party always finds an opportunity in such disasters for its politics,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing party workers here on Wednesday, said as the BJP has governed Jammu and Kashmir on its own terms, it cannot escape its responsibility for the deaths. “The incident is proof of the total failure of the Central government as it could not anticipate the enemies of the country carrying out such a gruesome attack. This is not the first time that such a terror attack has taken place. The BJP government has taken no lessons from the past attacks.”

“If the party was vigilant, such attacks could have been foiled and the valuable lives of the people could have been saved,” he said.

He appealed to BJP leaders not to take any steps to demoralise the families of the victims. “The question arises if the BJP and their leaders are motivating tourists from all over the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir, why adequate arrangements have not been made for their safety and security.”

He further said that the site of the attack was not a deserted place but a famous tourist destination where tourists from many states of the country were present. “It’s a strategic lapse on the part of the BJP government, but what difference does it make to those BJP leaders under security cover,” he said.

“If there was a shortage of security forces, the BJP government alone is responsible for it. The reduced strength of security forces shows that the security of the tourists was compromised, which has no excuse,” he added.