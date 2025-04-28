PDA people being attacked in UP with impunity, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the PDA (backward, Dalit, and minorities) is being attacked under the BJP government.

“Some people enjoying impunity under the BJP government, are openly violating the law. They have the protection of the government. In Prayagraj, a Dalit was burnt alive, in Varanasi, a student from the Patel samaj was shot at, a youth from Maurya samaj was beaten to death in Jaunpur, in Azamgarh, a youth from Saroj caste was killed for chanting Jai Bhima. A deaf Dalit baby girl was raped in Rampur. There is an atmosphere of chaos in the state,” he alleged.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said Samajwadi Party MP Ramjilal Suman was attacked while going to the Sunheri village in Bulandshahr to raise his voice against those who crushed Dalits under the wheels.

He called the attack on Ramji Lal Suman a challenge to the government. He said he (Suman) was attacked to intimidate him. The attackers have the support of the state government and the DGP. “We socialist people are neither afraid of such an attack nor are we afraid of anyone. Those who are threatening are not challenging us but challenging the DGP and the police. We believe in law, Constitution and democracy,” he asserted.

The SP president said that the fight of the socialists is for the establishment of economic equality and the rule of social justice. He said the Samajwadi Party would eliminate the BJP from UP. The day we succeed in establishing social justice, many problems will be solved.

On the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, Akhilesh Yadav said today, the biggest question is how the terrorists reached there.

Mr. Yadav said many Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have gone to meet the family of a martyr in Kanpur. He conveyed condolences on behalf of the party.