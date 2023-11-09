Akhilesh, Dimple intensify campaign in MP

The Samajwadi Party has intensified its campaigning in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls as on Thursday with party president Akhilesh Yadav, along with his MP wife Dimple Yadav, addressing rallies to seek votes for their candidates.

Accusing the BJP of insulting backwards, Akhilesh Yadav said the fight is thousands of years old, but there is no solution to it. “When we vacated our chief minister’s residence in Lucknow in 2017, the present Chief Minister got it washed with Ganga water. Imagine what would happen to you if you are a backward, Dalit, or a tribal,” he asked.

When the time comes, get the bail of those with feudal and Manuwadi mindset that wash our houses with Ganga water by voting for PDA, he added.

The SP chief said the slogan of fighting for social justice through caste census is meaningful only when 27 per cent reservation is given to the backward people.

Addressing a separate public meeting, Dimple Yadav said Samajwadi Party was fighting for economic, social and political equality. “We do not want anyone’s rights to be violated. The governments of both BJP and Congress have only enjoyed the pleasure of power in MP. Now, the only option before the voter is Samajwadi Party. It is believed that the people of Madhya Pradesh will support Samajwadi Party in this fight,” she said.

Meanwhile, chaos prevailed at a press conference held by Akhilesh Yadav after a public meeting when a suspected criminal, disguised as a journalist, started questioning the leader and tried to go near him. He was, however, overpowered by the security personnel and handed over to the local police.

Akhilesh Yadav demanded a thorough probe into the incident.