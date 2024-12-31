Akhilesh accuses BJP of conspiracy to tarnish image of Opposition leaders

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of hatching conspiracies to tarnish the image of Opposition leaders through negative politics.

Addressing a large gathering of workers at the state party headquarters on the last day of the year, Akhilesh Yadav said farmers, youth, poor and middle class are all distressed by the policies of the government.

Advertisement

“It is now clear that BJP will be out of power after the 2027 assembly elections and the Samajwadi Party will form the government in UP. The BJP government and its chief minister have no vision. The ruling party is destroying the democratic system, abusing power and using administration to fulfill its political interests,” he alleged.

Advertisement

The SP president blamed the BJP government for the violence in Sambhal. He held the administration responsible for the turn of events that took innocent lives. “The administration and officials are working under pressure. The BJP government promotes fake news and runs a narrative based on these to tarnish the image of others for political gains,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said Mahakumbh was successfully organised in 2013 under the Samajwadi Party government. It was appreciated in the country as well as abroad. “This time, preparations have not been completed as yet for the first bath of Kumbh on January 13, 2025. He said, “There was chaos as the BJP government was playing with the sacred event. The focus of this government is its own publicity rather than providing facilities to the devotees in Mahakumbh.