Akashvani organises preventive health check-up camps, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs as part of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

Akashvani, New Delhi organised two-day large -scale preventive health checkup camps, Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs, and yoga training sessions for Safai Mitras during 1-2 October to enhance awareness about health issues, encourage healthy practices, and contribute to building a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, free eye, dental, gynecological, skin, gastrointestinal, and general check-ups were arranged by several hospitals for the country’s Swachhata Heroes on 30th September and 1st October at the Akashvani premises here.

A collaboration was also established with Employees’ State Insurance Corporation(ESIC) Hospital and Medical College, Faridabad (NIT), for a long-term association with the Safai Mitras. Also, the ESIC provided free on-the-spot registration, OPD slips for general consultation and prescriptions from general physicians, and referrals for specialist consultations for the Safai Mitras. A medical file was created for each Safai Mitra to keep all their prescriptions and test reports organised.

Blood testing facilities were provided by Dr Lal Pathlabs for 200 sanitation workers, security guards, outsourced drivers, and MTS employees working in the complex, free of charge. On October 1, a booth was set up to create awareness and provide a live demonstration of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and ABHA Card benefits, along with fresh enrollment for eligible beneficiaries at Akashvani Bhawan for Safai Mitras and other staff of Prasar Bharati.

To raise awareness about the benefits of yoga among sanitation workers, a yoga training session was organised in association with a team of students from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga for all sanitation workers in offices. In addition to that, an interactive session on fraud awareness was organised, in collaboration with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, which was attended by around 50 officials.

At the Suraksha Shivir, a free gynecological check-up was provided for female Safai Mitras in collaboration with Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. This initiative was aimed to promote women’s health and well-being among sanitation workers, ensuring they have access to essential medical care. The event not only offered vital health services but also raised awareness about women’s health issues, encouraging Safai Mitras to prioritise their health and seek regular medical check-ups.

To ensure that the Safai Mitras achieve a perfect 6/6 vision, a free eye test facility was offered by M/s Lawrence & Mayo during the Suraksha Shivir. This initiative underscores the importance of eye health among sanitation workers, providing them with access to essential vision care.

A ‘Swachhata Selfie Point’ was set up at the Akashvani Directorate to promote cleanliness and encourage community participation in the Abhiyan. By sharing their selfies on social media with the hashtag #SwachhataSelfie, participants can spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness and inspire others to join the movement.