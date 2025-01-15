Aircraft dismantling hub to come up in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that state of art aircraft dismantling facility in the state will be established soon , potentially positioning it as a global hub for aviation recycling and maintenance. The announcement was made during a felicitation ceremony for meritorious students held at Pandu, Assam.

He revealed that discussions are underway with aviation giant Boeing to bring the ambitious project to fruition.

If successful, the facility will handle dismantling operations for Boeing aircraft from around the world, making it a landmark achievement in state’s industrial journey. This initiative aligns with the state’s growing reputation as a promising destination for industrial investments and innovative projects.

The proposal comes amidst Assam’s broader efforts to attract high-value industries and foster economic growth.In recent years, the state has implemented investor-friendly policies and infrastructure development, making it an appealing destination for global enterprises.

Sarma added with a view to further enhancing local infrastructure, solar power solutions are expected to be introduced within the next 30-40 days in the state. This move is anticipated to bolster the region’s energy reliability and sustainability, providing much-needed relief to residents.

With these initiatives, Assam is poised to emerge as both a global industrial hub and a model of localized development, signaling a new era of growth and opportunity for the state.