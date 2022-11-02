Air pollution in Delhi reaches alarming level

The pollution in and around Delhi has reached an alarming level as the air quality index (AQI) has been recorded as very poor on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the AQI in Delhi today was recorded at 354 which falls under the category of very poor. As per the parameters set by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the AQI category from 301 to 400 is considered very poor and from 401 to 500 severe.

Further, as per the information provided by the air quality data agency ‘SAFAR’, the AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded in the severe category at 406 today, followed by ITO 382 and Akshardham 363.

A student Rameshwari from ITO has demanded to implement ‘odd-even’ norms for vehicles to improve the air quality in the national capital.

Rameshwari said “I am very much concerned to breathe in Delhi nowadays. Vehicular pollution and stubble burning have made Delhi’s air toxic, affecting both the rich and the poor.”

The people of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) have been breathing in the toxic air since a few days before Diwali as the smog hit the area about a fortnight ago.

“We face the same thing in the winter every year. This time crackers were sold in black and were burst in plenty. Now the toxic air is affecting everyone, especially the aged persons”, said Rajkumar, who works at Gulab Bhavan, ITO.

Rinki Yadav, who came to Nehru Park for a walk, said “I am feeling irritation in my eyes. My children also feel uneasiness in breathing due to pollution. Both the Central and Delhi governments should make a concrete policy to curb pollution. For the time being, they should at least spray water on the streets to do away with the dust particles in the air.”

A Rajouri Garden resident Kamaldeep Singh, who came for a morning walk in Nehru Park, also expressed his concern over the deteriorated air quality in the national capital.

Kamaldeep Singh said “I am feeling sore in my throat and acute irritation in my eyes. Kids and aged people nowadays are avoiding going on walks due to severe air pollution. Government should spray water on the streets and stop all construction works in Delhi to improve the air quality a bit.”