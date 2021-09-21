Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Air Marshal Chaudhari named new IAF chief

Air Marshal Chaudhari named new IAF chief

Air Marshal Chaudhari, who was commissioned into the Fighter stream of the IAF on 29 December 1982, has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels

SNS | New Delhi | September 21, 2021 10:53 pm

new IAF chief, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff

(Image: Twitter/@Defence_Squad_)

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, was on Tuesday named as the next Chief of the Air Staff to replace Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria who retires on 30 September.

Air Marshal Chaudhari, who was commissioned into the Fighter stream of the IAF on 29 December 1982, has held various Command, Staff and Instructional Appointments at various levels, including the present one as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement said.

Air Marshal Chaudhari, who is decorated with PVSM, AVSM, VM, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

EX-AVIAINDRA 18: A testimony of the Indo-Russian military relationship
IAF prepared to fight anytime: Air Force Chief
Prepared to fight at any time: AIF Chief