Air India’s Maharaja remains even after rebranding

Air India’s well-known mascot, the Maharaja, is here to stay, although with a different role. But instead of the overall airline, Air India’s Maharaja will now be in the premium flights and lounges.

The Maharaja is a part of Air India’s identity from its first day in 1946. To keep up with the times and shake off any outdated perceptions, the character has transformed over the years. It has even interacted with people in real life, becoming a beloved figure among the public.

As part of Air India’s efforts to rebrand itself, a new look will soon be out in New Delhi. The new logo will feature a combination of red, white, and purple. It reflects the upcoming integration of Vistara into Air India. The incorporation of purple from Vistara’s branding adds a fresh touch to the change.

What happens to Air India’s Maharaja?

Experts believe that retaining the Maharaja in the rebranding strategy is a smart decision. According to them, it offers a blend of tradition and modernity. The Tata group, which oversees Air India, collaborated with the branding and design consultancy firm Futurebrands for the rebranding process, with McCann Worlgroup India managing promotional activities.

Contrary to rumors about a possible ‘Maharani’ mascot, the iconic ‘Mascot’ remains untouched. The rebranding will bring forth a new color palette including deep red, golden, and an aubergine hue inspired by the chakra. This significant transformation will see the new logo introduced across all flights by December. Simultaneously, the arrival of the first Airbus A350 into the fleet aligns with this change, accompanied by the launch of a new website and mobile app.

Air India has dispelled the whispers about introducing a ‘Maharani’ mascot, clarifying that such thoughts haven’t even crossed their minds.

Campbell Wilson, the CEO and managing director of Air India, assured, “The rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated. The Maharaja will live on and continue to be part of the airline’s journey into the future.”

Presenting the new Air India logo, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed that the blend of red, golden, and purple in the design signifies the airline’s ambitious vision for its future endeavors.