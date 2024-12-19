Air Chief calls for cyber security at CAC meet

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), has called for a critical analysis of operational preparedness, a focus on maintenance practices, and the establishment of robust physical and cyber security measures. He said this while attending the Central Air Command (CAC) Commanders’ Conference 2024 at its headquarters here today.

During the conference, he engaged with Commanders from the Central Air Command Area of Responsibility (AoR) and underscored the importance of understanding their roles in bolstering the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities. He provided an overview of the prevailing security environment and emphasized the vital role of the IAF in safeguarding national interests.

Highlighting the need for maintaining a high state of readiness to tackle emerging challenges, the Air Chief urged Commanders to foster innovation and work towards self-reliance to enhance the combat capabilities of the Air Force.

The CAS also emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe operational flying environment and maintaining the IAF’s core values of Mission, Integrity, and Excellence. In his address, he commended the Central Air Command for its significant contributions to IAF-level exercises, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, and support to civil administrations.

The two-day conference served as a platform for senior IAF officials to discuss strategies, review operational readiness, and explore ways to strengthen the force’s preparedness for emerging contingencies.