Twelve-day cyber security exercise launched

The Bharat National Cyber Security Exercise (Bharat NCX 2024), a landmark initiative to fortify India’s cybersecurity resilience, was inaugurated on Monday at a high-profile ceremony organised by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

The 12-day exercise is a critical step in preparing India’s cybersecurity professionals and leadership to tackle evolving threats with advanced cyber defence, incident response capabilities, and strategic decision-making.

In his Inaugural Address, Lt Gen M U Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, stated, “Bharat NCX 2024 equips our nation’s cyber defenders and leaders with the skills to mitigate complex threats. From technical exercises to strategic decision-making, this initiative ensures our preparedness to manage crises at all levels.”

Advertisement

Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N Patel, Vice-Chancellor of the RRU, in his keynote address, highlighted the integration of education, research, and innovation in addressing cybersecurity challenges. “This exercise not only strengthens technical skills but also prepares leadership to navigate national-level cyber crises through informed decision-making,” he said.

The exercise includes immersive training on cyber defence and incident response, live-fire simulations of cyberattacks on IT and OT systems, and collaborative platforms for government and industry stakeholders.

A strategic decision-making exercise will bring together senior management from across sectors to simulate decision-making in a national-level cyber crisis, enhancing their ability to respond to high-pressure situations with strategic acumen.

The exercise also highlights leadership engagement and capacity building, fostering a unified approach to emerging cyber challenges.