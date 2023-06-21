AIMPLB opposes UCC, to take decision before July 14

AIMPLB Chairman Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, opposing the UCC, said this proposal comes in conflicts with Shariat in many cases.

Lucknow, June 21

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board( AIMPLB) has vehemently opposed the move by Centre to solicit opinions on Uniform Civil Code ( UCC).

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, AIMPLB Chairman Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, opposing the UCC, said this proposal comes in conflicts with Shariat in many cases.

He said that UCC is rejected by Muslims from religious point of view too.

However, he said that the AIMPLB will convey its decisions to the government by July 14.

“The Board is taking opinion from experts of different backgrounds while meeting non -Muslim minority representative before reaching to any conclusion”, he clarified.

Rahmani said the Board will also meet the opposition party leaders and other prominent people to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB has appealed to the people to register their protest on the official website about UCC.