AIIMS, Delhi inks MoU with Armed Forces Medical Services

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by AIIMS Director M Srinivas and Lt Gen Daljit Singh, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services. It was signed with the objectives of collaboration in areas of mutual interest, combined research and academic activities addressing multidisciplinary scientific and technological issues.

“This MoU will explore possibilities of joint research projects, common educational activities, and a faculty exchange program. The faculties of these two organizations would explore facilities available with both institutions, especially in investigations, for research, and patient care services,” the AIIMS said.

Advertisement

The premier institute further said the faculty exchange program will smoothen faculty movement from one institution to another for research and training purposes.

Earlier, the AIIMS director said, “This collaboration between AIIMS Delhi and Armed Forces Medical Services is a significant milestone that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities in high altitude medicine and space medicine.”

It may be mentioned that the AIIMS and Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) had signed an MoU with an aim towards enhancing the skills and capabilities of healthcare professionals in November last year.

Before that, in August, the AIIMS had signed a pact with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) to initiate technical assessment of the premier institute’s campus for converting it into one which is powered by solar energy.