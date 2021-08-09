‘AIADMK govt caused heavy losses to exchequer in Covid management’

Tamil Nadu health minister, Ma Subramanian has said that the previous AIADMK government caused heavy losses to the exchequer during Covid management.

The minister said that the AIADMK government had spent exorbitantly on the expenses of front line health workers as well as for buying the Covid management kits at high rates.

Minister while speaking to media persons at Pudukottai on Monday said the expenses of doctors and nurses involved in Covid management during the AIADMK government’s period was high.

He said that after the DMK government assumed office on May 21, the rate on high-class food was reduced by Rs 150 to Rs 200 and reduced the expenses for accommodation also by Rs 200 to Rs 300 per person per day. The minister while speaking to IANS said, “We could save around Rs 30 lakh per month due to this money management.”

Ma Subramanian said, “We also reduced the cost of purchase of Personal protection equipment (PPE) kits from Rs 350 per kit to Rs 120 per kit now. The rate of N95 masks is also reduced to Rs 22 from the earlier Rs 80 and Rs 90 which was charged during the previous AIADMK government period.”

The Minister said that the DMK government could save Rs 20 crore through a proper tender system and purchase of kits and added that the government would initiate legal action against those involved in the purchase of the Covid preventive equipment.

Recently, Subramanian had assured that there is no reason to panic over the predictions surrounding a third possible wave since as per the chief minister’s instruction, special wards for Covid paediatric cases, with oxygen and ventilator support have been opened in all government hospitals.

