Mandaviya releases national guidelines on post-Covid management

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday released the National Comprehensive Guidelines on post-Covid management to provide complete health care guidance on long term effects of Covid.

These guidelines are aimed at assisting doctors, nurses, paramedics and community health workers across India in dealing with Covid treatment.

Releasing the National Comprehensive Guidelines, the Union Minister said these modules will provide guidance to doctors and healthcare workers to deal with the issues of long term effects of Covid.

Mandaviya, on social media, said “Released National Comprehensive Guidelines on Post-COVID management to give guidance on long-term health issues. This will help health workers prepare for Post-COVID health complications in advance and give suitable treatment to patients.”

The Union Health Minister said proactive and comprehensive treatment of Covid is required to ensure minimum side-effects and no negative effects of the treatment. “We have witnessed post-Covid consequences in patients due to higher doses of steroids like cases of Mucormycosis. It is important to take medicines, with less or negligible side effects. If we are alert beforehand, it will be fruitful in tackling the future consequences of COVID.

“There is a need to tackle the post-Covid fears, mental health issues. So, it’s important to understand these Post-COVID issues and resolve them. Efforts have been made by resource persons across the country for the management of these post-COVID complications to prepare post COVID sequelae modules. These are very specialized modules prepared by keeping in mind various fields of Healthcare Professionals.”

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, also present on the occasion said, “This Pandemic has put an unprecedented challenge on our Health and Health Care System. Mental Health Care is a big challenge for a country with such a large population.

“We need to build our capacity to tackle this challenge of mental health. If the frontline workers are equipped with proper knowledge and training, they can become a valuable resource in this fight against these post-COVID challenges,” Pawar said.