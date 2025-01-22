AI Chatbot revolutionizes convenience for Pilgrims at Mahakumbh

Pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh no longer need to wander in search of essential facilities, thanks to a revamped AI-based chatbot designed to enhance their experience.

Equipped with three new features, the chatbot provides accurate details about parking spaces, food courts, and hospitals within a 1-kilometer radius of the user.

It also offers comprehensive mapping of the Mahakumbh sectors, complete with Google Map links for seamless navigation.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi highlighted that the AI chatbot enables pilgrims to quickly access critical information on parking, transportation, banking services, and public water ATMs.

The chatbot’s capabilities extend further, allowing users to download real-time, personalized PDFs detailing facilities such as toilets, lost-and-found centers, exhibitions, and other essential locations.

By scanning a QR code, pilgrims can instantly access this information directly on their mobile devices.

Millions of devotees have already benefited from this innovative tool. Its intuitive and user-friendly features are streamlining the world’s largest religious gathering, integrating technology with faith to make the Mahakumbh experience smoother and more organized.