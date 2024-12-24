AHRC probes Cong worker’s death during Raj Bhavan protest

The Assam State Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has initiated a suo motu investigation into the death of Congress worker Advocate Mridul Islam, who succumbed during the “Raj Bhavan Chalo” protest in Guwahati on December 19.

The protest, spearheaded by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), was part of a larger nationwide demonstration addressing multiple grievances, including the implementation of smart meters, alleged corruption involving the Adani Group, the prolonged Manipur crisis, and the proposed “One Nation, One Election” Bill.

The protest drew thousands of supporters and was led by prominent Congress leaders such as APCC president Bhupen Borah, Leader of the Opposition in state assembly Debabrata Saikia, working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and senior leader Ripun Bora. The peaceful gathering turned chaotic as security forces resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The tear gas deployment caused health issues for several participants, including senior Congress leaders. The death of Mridul Islam has sparked outrage, with opposition leaders demanding accountability. Islam, an active Congress worker and a practicing advocate, was reportedly caught in the midst of the chaotic scenes, leading to his untimely demise.

In light of the incident, the AHRC has directed the District Magistrate of Kamrup (M) and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City, to submit detailed reports along with supporting documents. The commission has scheduled a review of the case for February 28, 2024, ensuring a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.