Agenda of BJP won’t work in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the agenda of the BJP would not work in Kerala.

Speaking at the EMS and AKG memorial rally at Peralassery in Kannur on Wednesday, Pinarayi Vijayan said the RSS is the highest form of communalism in the country and the BJP is its political group and Kerala would not compromise with any kind of communalism.

Stating that the general sentiment of the people of Kerala is against communalism, CM Vijayan said the BJP’s efforts to win over the minorities would not be successful in Kerala.

In an oblique reference to Thalassery Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplani’s recent statement “the BJP is not untouchable for us. The Church or its leadership have no qualms about talking to a party that is ruling the country,” Vijayan said the BJP and RSS are approaching some leaders of religious minorities but it does not get much acceptance.

“Any wrong move can influence someone. But those few people do not represent the common feeling and sentiment ,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Central government, he said the BJP government has become a government that does everything possible to subvert democracy.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that it seems the ruling party at the Centre has decided that the voice of the opposition should not be raised in the Parliament.