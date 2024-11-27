After violence, allegations and counter-allegations over Sambhal

Allegations and counter-allegations have emerged over Sunday’s violence during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in which four youths lost their lives. While the accused alleged that police were implicating them to cover up their negligence, the administration, on the other hand, vehemently denied it.

The town remained tense for the third consecutive day on Wednesday when the police released posters of 100 stone pelters with stones in their hands and their faces covered.

The Internet remained shut down in the region while all other restrictions have been lifted as the situation has returned to normal.

On November 24, stones pelting over the survey resulted in violence claiming the lives of four youths and injuring many, including officials.

Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar said so far, 27 people, including 25 men and two women, have been arrested, and seven FIRs have been registered in connection with Sunday’s violence.

The survey of the mosque that triggered the violence was part of a legal process following an order from a local court on a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed that the mosque was originally a temple. A similar survey was conducted on November 19 with local police and mosque management committee members overseeing the process.

On Wednesday, UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal asserted those who violate the law won’t be spared. He said the posters of the miscreants who hurled stones, spoil the atmosphere and instigated riots are going to be put up in public places. Also, the damage caused to public property will be compensated by the miscreants.

Government sources said that the names of the people involved in the violence have cropped up. They will be identified. ADG Zone Ramit Sharma also said on Wednesday morning that those who are seen with stones in their hands won’t be spared.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, who has been named by the police as the prime accused in the case, accused the administration of implicating him in a bid to cover up its negligence. “The police have put my name in the FIR to hide their negligence and truth. I will keep raising my voice for my people to get them their rights and justice,” he told the media.

He affirmed his commitment to the people of Sambhal and promised to fight for justice through legal means. “Whatever legal battle will be there, it will be fought with full strength and we will fight this battle,” he asserted.

Contesting the charges of SP MP, Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh said the allegations being made against the police and administration by Sadar Zafar Ali Advocate of Jama Masjid are baseless. If they have any evidence, let them present it. He is making statements after the case was registered against Burke.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner said that the Jama Masjid administration was informed about the survey a day in advance. They were also warned against vandalism in the mosque. Only videography was done on the orders of the court.

Denying the allegation of police firing, the Commissioner said if anyone has taken photographs of the police, he should present them.

The Sadar of Jama Masjid alleged on Monday that the survey was conducted forcibly on the orders of the DM. He also accused the police of firing at the crowd.

A video of the police resorting to firing to control the miscreants has gone viral on social media. The video grab caught a police officer commanding his colleagues, ‘Shoot, shoot…’

Giving a clarification on the video on a TV channel, Moradabad Range Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar said his order was meant to scare the crowd, not to shoot them.

Meanwhile, Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, said the priority should be to restore peace in the town. “There should be a Supreme Court-monitored CBI inquiry into the incident. We also want a discussion on the loot of votes (in the UP bypolls),” he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav said the violence in Sambhal raises a ‘big question’ on the ‘neeyat and neeti’ (policy and intentions) of the ruling BJP in the state. “The administration indulged in booth capturing during the bypolls and today, when we are celebrating Constitution Day, we want our country to be run by the Constitution. Coming as it does close on the heels of the election results, the Sambhal violence, I think, raises a big question over the policy and intentions of the government and the BJP,” she added.

Congress MP Imran Masood informed that party leader Priyanka Gandhi would visit the district along with other party leaders. “Priyanka Gandhi is already aware of the situation in UP. I have briefed her. We have planned to go there (Sambhal) and we will go. No one can equal the Gandhi family in understanding our pain,” he said.