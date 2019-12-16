After Opposition parties Trinamool Congress (TMC), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on December 13.

“Given the urgent situation that has developed around the rushed and insidious Citizenship Amendment Act, I approached the Hon’ble Supreme Court to hear my matter urgently. “The Hon’ble judges have agreed to list my challenge to the same on Wednesday i.e. day after tomorrow,” Ramesh said on Twitter.

Last week TMC leader Mahua Moitra had also moved the apex court after the bill was given President’s assent.

On December 14, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also challenged the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court.

“Constitutional morality dictates that govt doesn’t become tyranny & is governed by constitutional principles. The fight is for our children to as equal citizens in a prosperous India. It’s an honour to be a part of it,” tweeted Owaisi.