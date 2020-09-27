The leadership reshuffle in BJP which brought some new faces has not been smooth for everyone in the party as Rahul Sinha, one of the longest-serving leaders of the party in West Bengal, showed discontent with the changes in the party.

Sinha was replaced as national general secretary by a former Trinamool Congress MP while another defector from the ruling party Mukul Roy was promoted.

Taking it to Twitter, Sinha shared a video message expressing unhappiness over the reshuffle.

“For 40 years I have served the BJP as a soldier. I have to step aside because a Trinamool Congress leader is coming – there can be nothing more unfortunate than this reward for serving the BJP since birth,” he said.

“I will not say anything more on this. I don’t want say a thing in favour or against the reward that I have received from the party. Whatever I have to say, I will say in 10 to 12 days and decide my future course of action,” Sinha added.

Served @BJP4India for 40 Years as the Warrior and today just to include @AITCofficial Leaders, I have been asked to Left the Post of the Party.@narendramodi @BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/yN1Zok8BdV — Rahul Sinha (@RahulSinhaBJP) September 26, 2020

Sinha was replaced by Anupam Hazra as general secretary. On Rahul Sinha’s statement, Hazra was quoted by NDTV as saying, “Mr Sinha may have felt hurt and I will talk to him at earliest. There are ups and downs in one’s life. I am sure he will understand.”

Anupam Hazra was Trinamool MP from Bolpur from 2014 but suspended by the party in January 2019. Later he joined the BJP and was fielded from the prestigious Jadavpur seat in Kolkata. He lost the seat to Trinamool’s Mimi Chakraborty.

The BJP had yesterday announced a reshuffle in its party leadership in which senior leaders like Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey have been replaced with some new faces.

A prominent name in the list was of Tejasvi Surya, an MP from Karnataka, who has been appointed as president of the youth wing Yuva Morcha replacing Poonam Mahajan.

Ahead of the Bihar elections, the party has also increased the number of national spokespersons to 23. MP Anil Baluni retained the position of media in-charge and elevated as chief spokesperson.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sanju Verma, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Aparajita Sarangi, Heena Gavit, M Kikon, Nupur Sharma, Raju Bisht and KK Sharma are the new names in the list of spokespersons.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandeswari, CT Ravi and Tarun Chugh are among the new general secretaries.

Radha Mohan Singh, Mukul Roy, Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi, Bharti Shiyal, DK Aruna, M Chuba Ao, AP Abdullakutty were appointed national vice presidents.