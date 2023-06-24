American singer Mary Millben, after singing India’s national anthem Jana Gana Mana during the final event of the official State Visit of the Prime Minister, touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his blessings.

After Papua New Guinea PM James Marape, Millben is the second person within a month to do so.

At a USICF-hosted event where one could be only by invitation held at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre in Washington, DC, Ms Millben, 38, performed the Indian national song.

Mary Millben performed the national anthem of India, in front of PM Modi and the Indian diaspora. She greeted the Indian Prime Minister with a “Namaste” and touched his feet out of respect.

The pair also spoke briefly on stage as “Bharat Mata ki Jai” chants were being carried out. The United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) organised the event, and PM Modi gave his farewell address to the Indian diaspora during it.

Ms. Millben stated that she was “deeply honoured” to sing the Indian national song for Prime Minister Modi before the occasion.

The singer said in a statement, “I am very humbled to play the Indian national anthem for Prime Minister Modi and in celebration of the country and people I have come to call my family. I have sung the American national anthem and patriotic music for four successive US presidents.

“The actual substance of the US-India relationship may be found in the words of both the American and Indian anthems. Both speak about the ideals of democracy and freedom. Only a free people can define a free nation, she added.

Last month, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister touched PM Modi’s feet during his visit to that country’s Pacific Island nation. A man and a lady made a similar gesture in front of the prime minister as he left the country by bowing and touching the ground while displaying images from the airport. In return, PM Modi quickly bowed and held his hands in a prayer position.