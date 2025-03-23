Tension in Sambhal after arrest of Jama Masjid committee member

Tension prevailed in the city on Sunday following the arrest of a member of the Sambhal Jama Masjid Committee, Sadar Zafar Ali, an advocate.

The police have alleged that Sadar played a role in the violence on November 24 in which five people lost their lives. The lawyer had made a statement accusing the police of opening fire and killing the youths .

While ASP Srischand said the accused has been arrested in connection with the violence of November 24, the police accused him of instigating violence.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up in the city after the arrest at around 11 am. Apart from the police of several police stations, PAC and RRF personnel have been deployed and flag marches were being carried out in the city. Drones are also being used to monitor the situation.

Zafar Ali Advocate’s brother Tahir Ali Advocate has accused the police administration officials of attempting to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the city. He said his brother had to record his statements before the Judicial Inquiry Commission on Monday. “The police have taken action in a planned manner. It is said my brother had told the commission that the five people lost their lives after being hit by the bullets fired by the police. He was arrested before he could record the same statement,” Tahir Ali said.

He said his brother would stand by his statement even in jail.

In fact, Zafar Ali Advocate had heated exchanges with police officers on several occasions in the past over the issue.

Meanwhile, the work of white washing of Jama Masjid was completed on Saturday on the orders of the Allahabad High Court. An ASI team has also prepared its report after the completion of the white washing.

The Jama Masjid Committee said the work of painting has been completed. Now, the decoration work is left to be done.

It is reported that around 300 lights are expected to be installed.