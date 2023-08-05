After gunbattle, 3 Army men succumbed to their injuries in Kashmir

Three Army men, who were critically injured in a gunbattle with terrorists in the forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, have succumbed to their injuries. This was disclosed by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps on Saturday.

The Army said that on specific intelligence inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations were launched by security forces. However, in the exchange of fire with terrorists, three personnel sustained serious injuries. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment where they eventually succumbed to their injuries.

Search operations are on. The Army and the Kulgam Police are combing the area. Further details are awaited.

