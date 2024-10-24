After Diwali bonus, now UP employees get enhanced DA

After announcing bonus for non- gazetted employees on the occassion of Diwali, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has issued an order to increase dearness allowance (DA) by three pe rcent, giving another Diwali gift to its employees. Officials said that after this decision, employees will now get 53 per cent dearness allowance. Pensioners will also benefit from the decision while state employees will get increased salary on October 30. The government’s decision will benefit state employees, teachers, non-teaching staff and lakhs of corporation employees.

The rate of DA will be implemented from July 1, 2024. The amount due from October 1 will be paid on October 30 while the amount of increased arrears from July 1 to September 30 will be deposited in the PF account. Only yesterday , the state government had approved the decision to give bonus to government employees.

Advertisement