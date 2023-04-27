ADGP holds preparatory meeting ahead of Amarnath pilgrimage

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone), Mukesh Singh on Thursday stressed for proper coordination among all intelligence agencies and Army and security forces during the upcoming Amarnaath pilgrimage.

The ADGP held a preparatory meeting with the officers of the CRPF, intelligence agencies, civil administration, police, traffic police and the security wing to discuss the various issues ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage.

A detailed discussion was held and briefing was given by the officers of the CRPF, the police and intelligence agencies in the context with the present security scenario and possible threats to the Yatra this year.

During the meeting, DIG CRPF and Commandant concerned raised some of the issues. They were assured that the issues will be addressed by civil administration and district SSsP concerned or the SSP Police Control Room well before the deployment of manpower for the 62 days pilgrimage that will begin on 1 July and conclude on 31 August.

The ADGP advised the participants to ensure that a proper co-ordination is maintained among all the intelligence agencies, Army, PMF, Traffic and Security wing in their respective districts and area of responsibility for smooth and incident free Yatra.

He also requested the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to take immediate action on certain issues raised by CRPF Commandants so that no inconvenience is caused to troops being deployed for the purpose.

The officers who attended the meeting included; Mahesh Chandra Ladda IG CRPF, Ramesh Kumar, Divisional commissioner Jammu, Sunil Gupta DIG Doda-Kishtwar Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary DIG Udhampur Ramban Range, Shakti Pathak DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shridhar Patil DIG Traffic Jammu, Ashok Sambyal DIG CRPF, Ms. Avny Lavasa Dy.Commissioner Jammu, SSsP Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rambam, SSP PCR Jammu, SSP Security Jammu, SSP CID SB/CI, Jammu, SSP APCR Jammu, SSP Traffic Jammu and Commandants of concerned CRPF Battalions.