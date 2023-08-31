J&K: Additional Director General of Police chairs security review meetings in four Kashmir districts

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar along with General Officer Commanding Victor Force visited Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Budgam districts where he chaired security review meetings with officers of Police and Army, said an official release.

ADGP Kashmir directed the officers to conduct precision-based operations with special teams and introduce innovative and handpicked mechanisms to ensure the neutralization of terrorists, the release said.

According to the official press release from J&K Police on Wednesday, “The meeting was held in the conference hall of District Police Lines Pulwama and was attended by Army Sector Commander-12 Sector RR, Sector Commander-5 Sector RR, Commanding Officer- 44 RR, Commanding Officer- 55 RR, Commanding officer 50RR and 53RR and SSP Pulwama Mohammed Yousif.

At the onset of these meetings, the Senior Superintendent of Police of these respective districts briefed the chair about the prevailing security scenario of the districts and steps being taken towards anti-terrorism preparedness and maintenance of law and order- to further ameliorate the security situation in the area.

Advertisement

ADGP Vijay Kumar acknowledged the determined efforts of J&K Police and security forces in upholding law and order within these districts. These meetings provided a platform for an insightful assessment of the prevailing security environment, counter-insurgency operations, and the strategies in place to sustain the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

Special focus was given to actual numbers of FTs, their movement, patterns and gathering of ​ Human Intelligence (HUMINT) and launching joint operations. GOC Victor force directed all Sector commanders and COs to dominate the area at night and conduct operations along with the JK Police.

He stressed greater synergy amongst field officers. Later on, all field officers shared the actual number and identification of hybrid terrorists. These meetings further accentuated the importance of fostering robust police-public relations and adopting a service-oriented approach to policing, said the release.

An adumbrated overview of the districts was taken, and specific guidelines were issued to officers to achieve targeted outcomes. SSP Pulwama was specifically directed to identify and take strict action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in the recent recruitment of two new individuals into terror ranks in the district.

During these meetings, ADGP Vijay Kumar directed them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent terror incidents. Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions was also discussed in these meetings.

The ADGP also laid stress on strengthening police-public relations, and service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of the general public, stated the release.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Superintendent of Police Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad-JKPS, Superintendant of Police Headquarters Pulwama Showkat Rafiq Wani, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Litter, Deputy Superintendant of Police (DySP) PC Kakapora and Deputy Superintendant of Police (DySP) PC Pulwama.

The meeting in Kulgam was attended by Commanding Officers of the Army (9RR, 34RR), 2 Sector commanders, 1 sector commander and SSP Kulgam and other officers.

The meeting in Shopian was attended by Commander 12 Sector, Commander 2 Sector RR, and all Co’s of Army, SSP Shopian and other officers said the release.

Moreover, in Budgam, the security review meeting was attended by 5 sector commanders, DIG CKR, COs of the Army (53, 62, 50, 02) SSP Budgam and other officers, it added.