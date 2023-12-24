ADGP, Divisional Commissioner review security in Poonch area

Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar visited border district Poonch on Sunday to take stock of the security scenario in the district post Dera Ki Gali (DKG) encounter in which four Army personnel attained martyrdom.

Inspector General of Police Anand Jain, DIG, Rajouri Poonch Range, Dr Haseeb Mughal also accompanied the ADGP. During the visit, the officers met civil society delegations and got feedback on a wide range of issues.

Interacting with locals, the Divisional Commissioner assured them of enhanced security arrangements and a revamped plan of action to prevent terror related incidents in the district.

The Divisional Commissioner also promised them fair treatment and compensation to all the victims of terrorism related events. He assured that the administration is committed to maintaining peace and providing a sense of complete security to all, especially in border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

A detailed discussion on various security related aspects was conducted with Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary and SSP, Poonch, Vinay Kumar.

The ADGP, Law and Order, and Divisional Commissioner issued a slew of instructions to district administration for stepping up vigil to improve general security scenario in the district.