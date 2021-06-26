Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking said that drugs bring with them darkness, destruction, and devastation and we should save lives and realize the vision of Drug-free India.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation.”

“Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realize our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember – addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace.” he added.

While Government agencies like NCB is on toes to detect and stop the drug racket in the country, the agency on Thursday busted an international drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a wanted drug smuggler linked to a Pakistan Lahore-based operative in connection with the recovery of 56 kg of heroin from the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.