AAP releases new Swati Maliwal CCTV video, says it ‘reveals truth behind her allegations’

In yet another twist, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday released a new CCTV video of its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, and claimed it revealed the truth behind her allegations of assault by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar.

The CCTV video, authenticity of which can’t be independently confirmed by The Statesman, shows Ms Maliwal being escorted out Kejriwal’s residence by security personnel.

Along with the new video, the party has also shared Ms Maliwal’s video from court in which she is seen limping. In the new video, Maliwal is seen walking normally without any help, the AAP claimed.

The party also accused Maliwal of “acting to limp” four days after the incident.

“What is this game,” AAP asked in the video, saying as per the details of her FIR, she wouldn’t have been able to walk on her own.

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Ms Maliwal levelled the charges in fear of an ACB case against her. It also claimed that the alleged incident of assault was a BJP conspiracy to trap Arvind Kejriwal after he was granted bail in the liqour policy case.

Earlier on Friday, a purported video shared by a news agency showed Ms Maliwal threatening the security personnel inside Kejriwal’s house and abusing his PA Bibhav Kumar.

Reacting to the video, she claimed it was an edited video and demanded the AAP to release the entire CCTV footage of the incident.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar has also filed a case against Maliwal for abusing him and breaching the security of CM’s house.

“Swati Maliwal forcefully and unauthorizedly entered the Chief Minister’s residence. Not only did she breach the security of CM Residence, create a ruckus and assault the complainant; she is now trying to falsely implicate the undersigned complainant so as to create undue pressure on him,” the complaint filed by Kejriwal’s PA read.