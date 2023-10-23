Actress Gautami Tadimalla Quits BJP Over Property Scandal

Actress Gautami Tadimalla has made a significant decision by parting ways with the BJP, the political party to which she had devoted 25 years of her life.

Her reason for this unexpected departure revolves around allegations of impropriety within the party’s senior ranks, as she accuses them of supporting an individual who, over the course of two decades, wrongfully acquired her valuable properties.

Gautami chose to share her grievances on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), where she laid bare the details of her ordeal. She expressed her unwavering dedication to the BJP, which had spanned a quarter of a century.

The actress explained that her predicament arose from a relationship she established 20 years ago with a man named C Alagappan, to whom she entrusted the management and sale of her lands. Only recently did Gautami uncover his deceit, discovering that he had fraudulently misappropriated her assets.

All the while, he had cleverly posed as a welcoming and trustworthy figure, even going so far as to embrace Gautami and her daughter as members of his own family, she revealed.

Gautami Tadimalla and her dissatisfaction:

In her message, Tadimalla lamented the lack of support she had received from the party leadership during her time of dire need. She described her life as being at a critical crossroads, but the assistance she had hoped for from the BJP never materialized.

Adding to her grievances, Gautami asserted that certain party members actively sided with the individual who had breached her trust and unjustly seized her hard-earned properties.

This announcement is a significant departure for Gautami, who had been a longstanding member of the BJP and a prominent face associated with the party.

Gautami’s history with the BJP dates back to 1997, and she had played a substantial role in the party’s activities, even serving as the vice president of BJYM at one point. She first joined the BJP under the leadership of LK Advani, actively participating in campaigns for Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the states of Andhra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu during that era.

Her political involvement took a hiatus following the birth of her daughter, but she made a return to the BJP in 2017. In 2021, she was appointed to the position of in-charge for the Rajapalayam Assembly constituency.