Accused Rapist’s House Near Ujjain to Be Demolished

The house of the man accused of raping a teenage girl near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is set to be demolished due to alleged illegal construction. Last week, the entire nation was shaken by the distressing videos of a 15-year-old girl, partially unclothed and bleeding, desperately seeking help from door to door.

The accused, Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested last Thursday and is presently in custody awaiting trial. His family had been residing in a house built on government land for several years, according to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Roshan Singh clarified that since the land is government-owned, there is no requirement for a prior notice for its demolition. The municipal authorities, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh police, are scheduled to take action tomorrow. The capture of Bharat followed a lengthy investigation that involved scrutinizing footage from nearly 700 CCTV cameras.

“Around 30-35 individuals were engaged in the investigation. No one rested for three or four days.” Ajay Verma, a senior police officer said emphasizing the relentless effort put into the case.

The disturbing incident unfolded on September 26 when videos began circulating on social media. It portrayed a young girl in a pitiable state, bleeding and in dire need of help. A CCTV camera, located on Badnagar Road, about 15 kilometers from Ujjain, captured the heart-wrenching scenes of the girl. She was draped in tattered clothing and knocking on doors, desperately seeking assistance.

Shockingly, the footage depicted people turning her away, one after another, a sight that sent shockwaves reverberating throughout the country.