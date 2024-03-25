“Pained”: PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to injured in Ujjain temple fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the fire at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple during Holi celebrations, as he termed the incident ‘painful’ and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted in Hindi, “I was pained to learn of the fire at the Mahakal temple during Holi celebrations. I pray for the speedy recovery of the devotees and priests injured in the fire. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is in the process of extending all possible assistance to the injured.”

Holi celebrations at the popular Mahakal temple plunged intio chaos on Monday morning after a masive fire broke out during the Bhasma Aarti at the ‘Garbhagriha’ or sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, leaving multiple people, including temple staff and priests, injured. Chief priest Sanjay Guru, who was presiding over the ritual, was also among the injured.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his state cabinet colleague Kailash Vijayvargiya visited the injured at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital and checked on their treatment.

CM Yadav, too, expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered a magisterial investigation, sayng action would be taken against those found guilty.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, CM Yadav said, “I received word that a fire broke out at Mahakaleshwar temple during the Bhashma aarti. I was told that some people, including a few priests, were injured in the incident and were admitted to hospitals in Indore and Ujjain. I am on my way to visit the injured. Thankfully, by the grace of Baba Mahakal, a major tragedy was averted. Nonetheless, I ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire and will ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. We will act against those found to be at fault.”

Earlier, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI, “The fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti in the ‘Garbhagriha’. 13 people were injured in the incident, and their treatment is underway.”

“Traditional Holi celebrations were underway at the Mahakal Temple when the fire broke out. The fire spread quickly to the ‘Garbhagriha’ due to all ‘gulaal’ around the complex. Some priests sustained burns. We rushed all the injured to hospitals,” Ashish Sharma, a priest at the temple, told ANI.