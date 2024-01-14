Logo

# Delhi

NRI woman allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in New Delhi

In her complaint, the women alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the CEO of a private company known to her uncle, who had helped her in getting the job.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 14, 2024 7:14 pm

A Non Resident Indian (NRI) woman was allegedly raped at a five-star hotel in the Chanakya Puri area of the New Delhi district, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the CEO of a private company in which she worked as an assistant general manager on September 14, 2023.

In her complaint, the women further said that the person she accused of the sexual assault was known to her uncle and had helped her in getting the job.

According to a police official, a FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chanakya Puri police station as per a complaint received from the woman who is a US citizen of Indian origin.

The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

“Investigation is in progress on the basis of evidence on record,” a police official said.

