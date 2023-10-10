ABVP launches membership campaign in DU Colleges

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has initiated its membership campaign in various Delhi University colleges, according to a press release from the ABVP.

The BJP-backed ABVP registered a one-sided victory in the recent Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, winning three out of the four central panel seats, including the presidential post.

“On the first day of the campaign, ABVP activists set up membership desks at various colleges in Delhi, including Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College, and Aurobindo College, to enroll students as members in both online and offline modes. During this, a large number of students joined ABVP enthusiastically,” the release stated on Monday.

“This campaign by ABVP, which is known as the world’s largest student organization and is always at the forefront of student welfare, will run from October 9th to October 13th. During this time, ABVP activists will visit colleges and educational institutions in Delhi to inform students about ABVP’s work and encourage them to join the student organization. The goal of this campaign is to enroll 50,000 students in the organization,” as per the release.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri, mentioned that “the campaign has begun with the aim of working for the welfare of students and the nation. Under this campaign, we will visit all educational institutions in Delhi and invite students to join the ABVP. The enthusiasm of students joining the membership campaign on the first day has motivated the activists greatly. They appealed to the entire student community to step forward in the interest of students and the nation and contribute to the nation’s service.”

In the DUSU polls, ABVP’s Tushar Dedha was elected president while Abhi Dahiya of the Congress-backed National Students of India (NSUI) was chosen vice president. Aprajita from ABVP won the secretary post and Sachin Basla won the Joint Secretary post.

