Abused in Lok Sabha, Danish Ali breaks down on camera, says will quit if no action against BJP MP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, who was abused in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri during a debate on Chandrayaan 3 success, broke down in front of camera while speaking to a news reporter on Friday. A visibly emotional Ali said that he will quit as a Member of Parliament if no action is taken against Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi constituency in Parliament.

The BSP MP has also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against the BJP MP. In his letter dated September 22, Ali urged the Speaker to refer the matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha.

This is most unfortunate and the fact that it has happened in a new Parliament building under your leadership as Speaker is truly heartbreaking for me as a minority member of this great nation and an elected Member of Parliament as well.

“…I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation and report,” he wrote.

What happened in Lok Sabha?

After shifting work to new Parliament building, Lok Sabha took up Chandrayaan 3’s success for debate and discussion. When Bidhuri’s turn came, Ali sought to raise his point while the BJP MP was still speaking.

This angered the BJP MP, who started using derogatory remarks against the Muslim MP from Mayawati’s party. His remarks have been expunged from Parliamentary records.

Speaker Birla took strong exception of Bidhuri’s remarks and warned him of “stern actions” if he repeated his act inside Parliament.

Former union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan caught in cross-fire

A purported video of the incident posted by Aam Aadmi Party on its official X account shows Bidhuri hurling communal slurs as former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Singh smile in the background.

The Opposition Congress was quick to point out Dr Harsh Vardhan’s smiling face during Bidhuri’s outburst and said that he deserved as much condemnation as Bihduri.

Reacting to Opposition’s remarks, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that he was being unnecessarily dragged into this and claimed to have not heard anything clearly.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda has issued a showcause notice to his party MP over the incident.