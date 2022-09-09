AAP’s six Guarantees to the people of Himachal Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced six more Guarantees for the people of Himachal Pradesh in Mandi, the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, ahead of the Assembly elections.

Making an announcement at a public rally in Mandi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia promised six lakh jobs to the youths of the state and Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance to the unemployed youth till they get a suitable job.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present on the occasion.

The other guarantees include guarantee for traders and tourists, corruption-free state, guarantee for panchayat, pilgrimage guarantee for the senior citizens and guarantee for farmers.

Sisodia said that Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to each gram panchayat for carrying out developmental works every year and an honorarium of Rs. 10,000 will be given to the panchayat pradhan. Moreover, senior citizens would be provided free travel to religious places.

“Reasonable Minimum Support Price for agricultural and horticultural produce will be provided for the benefit of the farming community of the state. Seeds, fertilizers, insecticides, and pesticides will be provided at affordable prices to the farmers,” He said.

He further said, “The horticulturist adequate arrangement of cartons and trays at cheaper prices for packaging of apple produce will be provided. CA stores, marketing yards, and processing units will also be set up.”

“Corruption in government jobs will be completely eradicated. A law against paper leak will be made with provisions of strict punishment to ensure that conduct of examinations, complete on time without incidents of paper leaks,” Sisodia said.

He criticized the BJP led state government for demolishing the school to pave way for multi-storey parking for MLA’s. Attacking the government he said, demolishing the school for multi-storey parking proves that the government is not serious about providing education to the children.

He appreciated advocate Rajneesh Sharma for relentlessly fighting to save the school and asked the AAP workers to support him for the same.

He appealed to the people to give a chance to AAP in the upcoming assembly elections, to ensure an opportunity to fulfill the guarantees promised by him.