Will Election Commission only send notices to opposition parties: Atishi

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that even after 48 hours of the party’s complaint, the Election Commission of India (ECI) hasn’t taken any action against the BJP’s objectionable hoardings across the city.

In a post on X, Atishi said: “48 hours have passed since the AAP filed a complaint with Election Commission of India against BJP’s objectionable hoardings, across Delhi. Till now no notice has been issued by the Election Commission to BJP so far. Will the Election Commission only send notices to opposition parties?”

“It is worth noting that the BJP has put up objectionable hoardings across Delhi. On Friday morning, the AAP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding this. However, even after 48 hours of filing the complaint, the Election Commission has neither taken any action on this matter nor issued any notice to the BJP,” the party said in a statement.

In contrast, senior AAP leader Atishi was served notice by the Election Commission within just 12 hours after the BJP filed a complaint, whereas news of Atishi receiving the notice from the Election Commission had already circulated in the media half an hour before she received it, the party further said.

“This raises questions about the impartiality of the Election Commission. It raises the question of whether the Election Commission will only take cognizance of BJP’s complaints and ignore complaints from opposition parties,” the party added.