AAP’s Sanjay Singh accuses Modi of diverting Maha funds to Gujarat

Hitting out at the BJP, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of diverting funds worth Rs 2 lakh crore from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

He also said that the people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate used by the BJP in the run-up to the state assembly elections.

Singh is in Nagpur to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

“Modi meted out a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra by shifting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore from the state to neighbouring Gujarat. This is a big issue on people’s minds,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence that the MVA will win the polls with a huge majority.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Rajya Sabha member also took potshots at the BJP’s “batenge toh katenge” slogan, saying, “Na batiye, na katiye, milke BJP ko rapatiye (don’t get divided, don’t perish, together ensure the BJP’s fall).”

Singh criticized the BJP’s campaign slogan ‘batenge toh katenge’, suggesting people remain united to ensure the fall of the BJP in the elections. He expressed confidence in the MVA’s victory, citing widespread dissatisfaction among citizens.