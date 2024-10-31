AAP’s Manish Sisodia celebrates Chhoti Diwali with family; extends greetings to people

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali.

Sisodia took to X to extend his wishes as he illuminated his house with diyas with his family. He said that the flame of a small diya inspires us to fight the darkness and spread light in our lives.

In a post on X, Manish Sisodia wrote, “On the eve of Chhoti Diwali, we welcomed light and happiness into our homes by lighting diyas with Seema and the children. The flame of a small diya inspires us to fight the darkness and spread light in our lives. Wishing you all a very Happy Choti Diwali! #ChotiDiwali #FamilyTime #FestivalOfLights”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the national capital territory Delhi is continually facing rising air pollution. Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated over the last several days, prompting the Delhi government to take measures to control air pollution, including busting firecrackers.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked Delhi residents to refrain from busting firecrackers and light diyas in Diwali, noting that Diwali is a festival of lights and not firecrackers.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, while speaking at a press conference, said, “Even the Supreme Court and High Court say that in view of the pollution, we should not burst crackers; we should light diyas. This is the festival of lights and not fireworks. It is not as if we are doing a favour to anybody. Whatever pollution will happen, our children will suffer from it, so there is no Hindu-Muslim in this. Everyone’s life is important.”