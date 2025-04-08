BJP councilors protest against imposition of user charge

Opposition BJP councilors on Tuesday protested in front of the Mayor’s office against the imposition of user charge by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

However, Mayor Mahesh Kumar on Monday in a press conference clarified that the decision was taken by the Municipal Commissioner without taking his consent and demanded that the order be immediately withdrawn.

Advertisement

LoP in MCD, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh alleged that after the AAP lost power in the Delhi government, it started increasing its focus on corruption in the municipal corporation and in collusion with officials; they have imposed user charge on the people of Delhi which will add an additional financial burden on the people, in addition to the property tax.

Advertisement

Singh said that the user charge will directly affect homeowners in Delhi who have been paying property taxes honestly.

“For a person with a 25-30 square yard house, the AAP government will charge Rs 600 annually. In total, people will be charged up to 60,000 rupees under the name of the user charge,” he claimed.

The BJP leader warned that if the burden imposed on the people of Delhi is not withdrawn within three days, the saffron party will protest on the streets.