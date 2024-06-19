AAP youth wing stages protest against ‘rigging’ in NEET exam

The AAP’s youth wing staged a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Wednesday , alleging rigging in the 2024 NEET-UG exam.

Members of the youth held the demonstration under the leadership of AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and demanded resignation of Pradhan.

Addressing the members, Jha said, “The issue of rigging in the NEET exam has been raised not only by parents and children but also by all the leaders of the AAP. On Tuesday also, the AAP protested on this issue and has been holding press conferences continuously.”

Advertisement

“Today, through this state protest, we wanted to meet Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and tell him that there has been rigging in the NEET exam and there is evidence of this. Why is the exam not being canceled after investigating it? What was the fault of the children for whom this was the last attempt in the NEET exam that they became victims of this paper leak?,” he said.

The AAP MLA demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe into the matter.

“We want a committee to be formed under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the NEET exam scam so that the children who have given the exam can be assured that if they prepare on the merit list, their selection will be certain. We wanted to tell all these issues to the Education Minister. But we were stopped by the police,” he said.