AAP protests over law and order situation in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday staged a protest against the BJP-led government at the Centre over the law and order situation in the national capital at the Assembly premises.

Chanting slogans against the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the AAP MLAs stormed into the well of the House before taking their agitation outside the Assembly premises.

Holding aloft placards, they demanded immediate “accountability” from the Home Minister.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the Central government’s “utter failure” in its responsibility to ensure the safety of the national capital’s citizens.

Expressing deep concern over a gruesome incident that occurred on Wednesday morning, where three members of a family were brutally murdered in Neb Sarai, she said, “This is not the first instance of rising crime in Delhi. Today, no matter where you go in the city, gunshots can be heard, people are being openly stabbed to death, and drugs are being sold.”

The Chief Minister claimed that in the past two months alone, two police officers have been killed in broad daylight.

Cornering the Central government over law and order, she said, “The BJP-led central government has only one responsibility in Delhi: to ensure the safety of its citizens. However, it is now abundantly clear that the BJP-governed Central government has completely failed to keep the people of Delhi safe.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, “Delhi is rapidly becoming the crime capital. This morning, three members of a family were killed. Not a single day passes without reports of traders being shot at, women being victimized, or murders taking place.”

“Every corner of Delhi is falling prey to crime at an alarming rate, leaving individuals feeling unsafe. Women no longer feel secure, and a sense of fear has gripped the trading community. Numerous incidents are being reported where anyone stepping out is at risk of being killed,” he said.

Rai highlighted that these issues have been raised in the Assembly for the past two years, yet no concrete action has been taken.

“Who will take responsibility for the murders happening in the city? Why is the BJP not addressing this? Why is the BJP running away from accountability?” he questioned.