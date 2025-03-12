AAP stages citywide protest against BJP over unfulilled promise of free LPG cylinder

Stepping up an attack on the BJP government in Delhi, the AAP, on Wednesday, staged a citywide protest at 40 locations reminding the saffron party of its free LPG cylinder promise made during the Assembly elections.

AAP workers carried empty cylinder cutouts as a symbol of broken promise by the BJP and several leaders including MLA Rituraj Jha, Shelly Oberoi also joined the protest.

Criticizing the saffron party for its failure to deliver its poll promise, Atishi said, “With just two days left for Holi, they are wondering whether they will receive a free cylinder or if, like the ₹2,500, this too will turn out to be another jumla.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rituraj Jha alleged, “People believed PM Modi’s ‘guarantee’ would be genuine. But it turned out to be false. The BJP must answer where has PM Modi’s guarantee gone? Our mothers and sisters in Delhi are waiting to refill their empty cylinders. But at this rate, the BJP might just say, ‘Bura na mano, Holi hai your cylinders will remain empty’.”