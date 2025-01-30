AAP unveils 7 guarantees for govt staff like job portal, legal protection

With the Delhi elections round the corner, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled seven major guarantees aimed at improving the lives of staff working with government officers, MPs, and ministers.

The promises, which include a dedicated job portal, staff hostels, and legal protections on wages and working hours, come as part of a last-minute push ahead of the upcoming polls.

Kejriwal emphasized that these guarantees will provide crucial support for employees who often face uncertainty in their jobs, including life and health insurance, marriage assistance for daughters, and scholarships for children. The AAP Chief also assured that AAP MPs would actively advocate for central government action to ensure comprehensive reforms for this workforce.

In a press conference, Kejriwal noted the difficulties faced by those working in government residences, referring to them as “servants” or staff members.

“In many government bungalows, the people working in these homes are referred to as ‘servants.’ These staff members face numerous issues—issues most people are unaware of. They are housed in ‘servant quarters,’ yet are not paid salaries, with many of them only receiving accommodation as compensation,” Kejriwal explained.

He further highlighted the instability that staff members face, especially when their employer, an MP or government officer, is transferred or completes their term. “When an officer or MP leaves, the staff becomes homeless, uncertain whether the next occupant will keep them on or let them go. Their lives are marked by instability, anxiety, and insecurity for their future,” Kejriwal added.

To address these concerns, Kejriwal outlined seven guarantees, including Staff Registration Portal (a dedicated platform to help staff register and match with new employers when they lose their jobs), Government Personal Servant/Staff Card (Similar to a Labour Card, this will provide staff with access to government schemes and benefits), Staff Hostel (A temporary housing option for staff who lose their jobs or face displacement due to transfers), and Affordable Housing ( EWS housing at affordable rates for staff, offering easy installment options).

He also announced Mobile Mohalla Clinics (Healthcare facilities accessible to staff members), Regulations on Working Conditions (Enforcing legal regulations for working hours, salaries, and conditions, with penalties for violations), and Welfare Benefits ( Extending the same welfare benefits given to auto drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, and taxi drivers—such as life insurance, health coverage, financial aid for weddings, and scholarships for education).

Kejriwal emphasized that AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha would raise these concerns in Parliament to press for central government action on issues falling within its purview.