AAP trying to protect Amanatullah: BJP

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Enforcement Directorate arrested its Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and said the party is trying to “protect” him.

Reacting to the arrest of the AAP MLA, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, “Amanatullah Khan faces several serious allegations. During his tenure as the Chairman of the Waqf Board, he made illegal recruitments and misused funds meant for social and public welfare, which was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).”

“Today, the ED has arrested him as part of a legal process. However, it is an old habit of the AAP to be completely immersed in propaganda and corruption, and they have done no work for the people,” she said.

Swaraj, who represents the New Delhi parliamentary seat, further said, “No one is above the law.”

Echoing similar sentiment, BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia said, “MLAs and councillors of the AAP in Delhi are all corrupt. In reality, AAP leaders are habitual offenders and are used to making noise.”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta said, “Amanatullah Khan amassed crores of rupees illegally and made 162 illegal recruitments. Moreover, when he was the Chairman of the Waqf Board, four members of the board filed complaints against him, but it is regrettable that AAP members themselves are trying to protect him.”

“Amanatullah Khan had previously spent 11 days in jail, but his behaviour has not improved. Why is the AAP compelled to shelter such criminal-minded people ?,” he said.

The AAP MLA was arrested by the ED on Monday in an ongoing money laundering probe.